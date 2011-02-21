Charter school meeting for interested applicants

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Board members of, what is set to be Calcasieu's first charter school, held a meeting on Monday at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Lake Charles Charter school will be a state funded campus with no costs for the parents. The standing room only meeting was to allow interested parents the opportunity to enroll their children.

Any students in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade can apply. So far, over 550 students have shown an interest.

"Parents want a choice. They're looking for something that reflects what is best for their kids. They want to make sure they are involved in their child's education. When you give parents a chance to be a part of their child's education they come out in record numbers," said Jon Hage, CEO of Charter Schools USA.

Charter schools USA started 13 years ago. They now operate 24 schools, and are opening up 8 to 10 new schools this year. Lake Charles Charter school will offer K-6 grades in 2011. Grade 7 will be offered in 2012, and grade 8 a year after that.

If you would like more information, you can call 866-543-7872 or visit lakecharlescharter.org.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.