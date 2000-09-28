Cynthia Arceneaux has been on the anchor desk at KPLC for the past 20 years on 7News Live at Five, 7News at Six, 7News Nightcast and as the host of Emphasis, a monthly public affairs show.



A native of Louisiana's Bayou Country, Cynthia was born and raised just down the road in Franklin, a small town on the Bayou Teche. As she puts it, she'll always be a "country" girl at heart. She feels blessed to have been able to follow her love of television journalism without traveling too far from the comforts of home.



Cynthia attended Louisiana State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. She feels that being in television is truly a privilege and an honor because she gets to meet some of the most interesting people in the world on a daily basis.



When she's not at work, she spends her leisure time gardening and listening to music. This mother of two says she always cherishes the little things in life … when you add it all up, the simple pleasures are what really matter most.

