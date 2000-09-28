Cynthia Arceneaux - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cynthia Arceneaux

Cynthia Arceneaux has been on the anchor desk at KPLC for the past 20 years on 7News Live at Five, 7News at Six, 7News Nightcast and as the host of Emphasis, a monthly public affairs show.  

A native of Louisiana's Bayou Country, Cynthia was born and raised just down the road in Franklin, a small town on the Bayou Teche. As she puts it, she'll always be a "country" girl at heart. She feels blessed to have been able to follow her love of television journalism without traveling too far from the comforts of home.  

Cynthia attended Louisiana State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. She feels that being in television is truly a privilege and an honor because she gets to meet some of the most interesting people in the world on a daily basis.  

When she's not at work, she spends her leisure time gardening and listening to music. This mother of two says she always cherishes the little things in life … when you add it all up, the simple pleasures are what really matter most.

Send Cynthia an e-mail

Like Cynthia on Facebook

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sunrise Birthday: Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

    Sunrise Birthday: Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:51 AM EST2018-01-19 14:51:10 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Happy birthday to all of our Sunrise birthdays.

    More >>

    Happy birthday to all of our Sunrise birthdays.

    More >>

  • Sanctity of Life Prayer Rally set for Sunday in DeRidder

    Sanctity of Life Prayer Rally set for Sunday in DeRidder

    Friday, January 19 2018 5:54 AM EST2018-01-19 10:54:02 GMT
    (Source: Shutterbug 1968)(Source: Shutterbug 1968)

    The Beauregard/Vernon Community Pregnancy Center is having its annual prayer rally for Sanctity of Life Sunday on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 P.M. on the Beauregard Parish Courthouse steps. 

    More >>

    The Beauregard/Vernon Community Pregnancy Center is having its annual prayer rally for Sanctity of Life Sunday on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 P.M. on the Beauregard Parish Courthouse steps. 

    More >>

  • Sunrise Birthdays: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

    Sunrise Birthdays: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:17 AM EST2018-01-19 14:17:44 GMT

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for Jan. 18

    More >>

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for Jan. 18

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly