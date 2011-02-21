Nuisance animals to be discussed at workshop

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA.(KPLC) -There's been growing concern in recent years about coyotes and wild hogs in our area. In response, State Wildlife and Fisheries is holding a seminar to help educate residents on what they can do to help keep those animals from being a threat to their pets or property.

Nuisance animals have always been around but complaints about them seem to be up in our area-- especially coyotes that attack family pets and feral hogs that can sometimes be aggressive and reproduce quickly. Says Biologist Kori Legleu, "They can reproduce up to three times a year and up to twelve young in each litter so they're highly reproductive."

Officials hosting the workshop will try to educate the public on various options they have when it comes to controlling nuisance wildlife. Says Legleu, "I don't think we'll ever completely get rid of some of these species but we can certainly do some things to try to control the damage that they do ."

She says they'll discuss ways to avoid attracting critters. "Pick up pet food, secure their trash, maybe try to do some things to eliminate cover or shelter for wildlife."

And they'll go over rules as far as shooting nuisance animals. "As long as you're not violating a city ordinance, as long as you're outside city limits, you can shoot a hog or a coyote or any outlaw quadraped outside during daylight hours all year round. Starting at the end of February, the last day of February through the last day of August, it's legal to shoot them at night with a .22 or with a shotgun with buckshot."

Legleu says they'll discuss nuisance animals a to z to help educate citizens the best way to deal with nuisance wildlife from raccoons and snakes to skunks, bears and bobcats.

The seminar is from six to eight tomorrow night at the lsu ag center building near Burton coliseum. For more information call wildlife and fisheries at 491-2574.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries News has provided the following news release concerning the workshop Tuesday night:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will present a workshop with information on options available for nuisance wildlife control on Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LSU Agriculture Extension Building in Lake Charles.

Topics to be discussed include new laws regarding night time hunting, steps that citizens can take to reduce wildlife conflicts, feral hog and coyote control, and other nuisance wildlife. There will also be an opportunity for discussions with a representative from Animal Services and a local Nuisance Wildlife Control Officer. The workshop is free and open to the public.

The Ag Extension Building is located at 7101 Gulf Extension Highway next to Burton Coliseum.

Additional information on LDWF's Nuisance Wildlife Control Program is available at www.wlf.louisiana.gov <http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov>. For more information on the workshop, contact Kori Legleu at (337) 491-2574 or klegleu@wlf.la.gov mailto:klegleu@wlf.la.gov.