Public meeting on redistricting set for Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A public meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss redistricting and what it means for our area.

There is concern that Southwest Louisiana could wind up in a Congressional district that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico north to the Arkansas line.

All this comes after the results of the latest Census were released.

Louisiana House Speaker Jim Tucker spoke Monday morning about the importance of Tuesday's public meeting in Lake Charles.

The meeting will be open to the public and is set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Buccaneer Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

