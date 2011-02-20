Cancer in remission for a 4-year old girl

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 4-year old Brooke Miles was diagnosed with Leukemia in March of 2009. Nearly two years later her cancer is in remission. During all of the hospital visits, and throughout the pain, Brooke's parents say she never gave up. The Make a Wish foundation decided to make Brooke's wish come true. After a limousine ride to a real life castle in Sulphur, and horse drawn carriage ride, Brooke found out the Make a Wish foundation is sending her, and her family, to Disney World.

"I have to fight back a few tears. It is just amazing what they are going through to put this on," said Wendy Miles, Brooke's mother.

