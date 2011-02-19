MSU theatre students advance to regionals

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Theatre Department will make history this week as they will compete in a regional competition for Region 6 in at Amarillo College.

The theatre department will perform "Waiting for Godot," the production that won at the state festival in New Orleans.

The play is an original tragicomedy by Samuel Beckett that first premiered on Broadway in the United States in the 1950s. Five students were cast in the play and have been rehearsing non-stop since October.

The tragicomedy includes quick witty dialogue and characters that the theatre students said were difficult to master. Anna McConnell, a theatre student at MSU, said she had to do a great deal of research on her character, Lucky.

"He only speaks one time in a three page monologue with no punctuation," said McConnell. "It really took a lot of research into what he was saying and where he came from."

The theatre crew claims it was their hard work and ours of rehearsal that landed them a spot at the regional competition in Amarillo.

"I think our secret would be a love for theatre and definitely having the same goal," said Levi Arens, an MSU theatre student in the production. "We pushed one another to go for it and to not hold anything back."

"This will be our first time performing at the regional festival so it's kind of special to us," said Gabriel Brown. "Everyone is pretty pumped about it.

The theatre students leave for Amarillo College early on February 21st. If the group wins, they will advance to the national competition at the Kennedy Center in Washington D. C.

