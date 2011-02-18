Lake Charles man charged with DWI after I-210 accident

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested on DWI charges after authorities say he wrecked the truck he was driving Friday afternoon on Interstate 210.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to the crash on I-210 westbound just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say 51-year-old Cecil McArthur of Lake Charles was driving a 1996 Dodge pickup truck pulling a loaded 18-foot trailer in the outside lane when his load shifted and he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck came to rest facing the wrong way and the contents of the trailer were lost from the trailer, including metal pipe, a barbeque pit and a refrigerator.

No injuries were reported in the crash, however McArthur was charged with DWI fourth offense, careless operation, and failure to properly secure his load.

Traffic returned to normal after the load was cleared from the Interstate just before 4 p.m.

