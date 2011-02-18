Lake Charles man arrested for burglary and theft of business

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On January 24, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a call in reference to a burglary where a diagnostic scanner, a dirt bike, and a laptop were stolen from a business in Lake Charles.

On February 16, the victim contacted CPSO detectives advising them a former employee, Desmond L. Fontenot, 26, of Lake Charles, had the stolen scanner and was trying to sell it to a local automotive business. When detectives arrived at the business, they spoke with Fontenot and after receiving written consent, a search of his car was conducted where the diagnostic scanner was recovered and returned to the owner.

Fontenot confirmed to detectives he had entered the business on Common Street thru an open door and took the scanner, dirt bike, and the laptop computer. Fontenot advised detectives the dirt bike was still at his house but he had sold the laptop on the street to an unknown person. Detectives went to Fontenot's home and after receiving consent from the homeowner, a search was conducted and the dirt bike was recovered and returned to the owner.

Fontenot was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary and theft over $1500.

Judge Wilford Carter set his bond at $6,250.

CPSO Detective Shannon Chesson is the lead investigator on this case.