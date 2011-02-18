Letter asks Jindal to intervene in teen murder case

By Brandon Richards - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, La (KPLC-TV) – A letter addressed to Gov. Bobby Jindal and sent to several media outlets, including KPLC-TV, claimed four suspects who are charged in connection to the death of Alexus Rankins, were being mistreated because it has taken nearly a year for their trial to begin.
The letter was sent by a "Maury Shelley" from Ft. Gibson, Georgia.
In it, the writer urges Gov. Jindal to intervene to help speed up the trial for Rodney and his wife Nina Newton and their two sons, Sean and Brandon.
Rodney Newton is charged with accessory after the fact; his wife is charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice; Sean Newton is charged with first degree murder; and Brandon Newton, who is a juvenile but who is being tried as an adult, is charged with inciting to riot and obstruction of justice.
7 News showed the letter to Calcasieu District Attorney John DeRosier.
DeRosier dismissed the arguments in the letter saying, "The individual who wrote the letter is not completely apprised of the situation in this particular case."
DeRosier said the trial is set to start on time for March 28th.
He calls the timeframe remarkable, considering the fact that there are so many suspects charged in this case.
"There is more than ample evidence to bring these individuals to trial on the charges they've been indicted," said DeRosier.
Todd Clemons, an attorney for Rodney and Nina Newton, agrees the timeframe for the trial is reasonable, but he says his concern is that his clients' rights have been violated because their bond was set excessively high.
"The tragic part is both of my clients were incarcerated and constitutionally perceived innocent," said Clemons. "Unfortunately, they're not in a position to post their bond."
7 News contacted Governor Jindal's office for comment, since the letter was addressed to him.
His press secretary released the following, "We reached out to the District Attorney and he assured us that the case will be proceeding shortly."
Neither DeRosier nor Clemons knew who "Maury Shelley" was.
7 News returned messages to the person who emailed the letter, however our messages were not returned by our press deadline.
Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>