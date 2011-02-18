Two teens arrested for using stolen credit card

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Two teens from Moss Bluff were charged Thursday after authorities say an investigation showed they stole a wallet and used a credit card inside.

On January 3, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a report in reference to a burglary in Moss Bluff where a car window had been broken and a purse containing the owner's wallet, cash and assorted credit cards and gift cards was stolen.

On February 9, authorities got a call from the victim advising them that one of the stolen credit cards had been used. The store reportedly had video of the card being used on their surveillance equipment.

This evidence led to the arrest of 18-year-old Kevin L. Nguyen and Frank Richardson, both of Moss Bluff.

Nguyen was arrested on February 17. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Richardson was already incarcerated at the CCC for a previous burglary charge.

Both were charged with illegal use of a credit card and illegal possession of stolen things.

Their bonds were set at $30,000 each.

