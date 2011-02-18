Authorities search for suspect in Bivens arson case

The following is a news release from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:

Crime Stoppers is Offering Up to $1,000 for Information on the Following:

At approximately 1:30 pm, Sunday, February 13th, a forest fire located along Hwy 389 and Snyder Bend Rd. in Bivens destroyed 416 acres of pine and hardwood timber.

According to investigators, the fire, which resulted in over a $100,000 loss, was the work of arsonists.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of person(s) responsible for this act is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 337-462-8918. All calls are confidential.