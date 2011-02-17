Voters to decide Mojito Pointe berth April 30

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana law requires a local option election before a riverboat casino can locate in a community. So, if Mojito Pointe is to be here voters will have to approve the berth site. Casino developers wanted to get the item on the ballot as soon as possible after the Gaming Board approved a site.

In anticipation of approval, Calcasieu Police jurors set the wheels in motion for an April 30th local option election if either company interested in Calcasieu won the license as Administrator Bryan Beam explains. "The police jury anticipated that if one of the two licenses were awarded here in Calcasieu, they went ahead and approved an April 30th referendum for either one, so now, the other license as far as an election call will be pulled and it's already in place for April 30th for parishwide voters to decide on a referendum whether they will okay this expansion of gaming."

Creative Casinos will pay the cost of the parishwide election estimated at about $170,000. Beam says they look forward to the economic boost they expect from Mojito Pointe and gaming revenues that would be divvied up once it's up and running. Says Beam, "If that facility is built it would probably generate anywhere from seven to nine million dollars in tax revenue locally for various public entities not to mention all the jobs and economic development. That's just the public tax revenues. We're very excited that a license was awarded right here in Calcasieu Parish going back to when Sugarcane Bay ended up not being here, immediately the parish supporting trying to get the license back and it's great to see that it will be back and even on the same property."

But first things first--no new casino here until voters speak.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.