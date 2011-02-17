Voters to decide Mojito Pointe berth April 30

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana law requires a local option election before a riverboat casino can locate in a community. So, if Mojito Pointe is to be here voters will have to approve the berth site. Casino developers wanted to get the item on the ballot as soon as possible after the Gaming Board approved a site.
In anticipation of approval, Calcasieu Police jurors set the wheels in motion for an April 30th local option election if either company interested in Calcasieu won the license as Administrator Bryan Beam explains. "The police jury anticipated that if one of the two licenses were awarded here in Calcasieu, they went ahead and approved an April 30th referendum for either one, so now, the other license as far as an election call will be pulled and it's already in place for April 30th for parishwide voters to decide on a referendum whether they will okay this expansion of gaming."
Creative Casinos will pay the cost of the parishwide election estimated at about $170,000. Beam says they look forward to the economic boost they expect from Mojito Pointe and gaming revenues that would be divvied up once it's up and running. Says Beam, "If that facility is built it would probably generate anywhere from seven to nine million dollars in tax revenue locally for various public entities not to mention all the jobs and economic development. That's just the public tax revenues. We're very excited that a license was awarded right here in Calcasieu Parish going back to when Sugarcane Bay ended up not being here, immediately the parish supporting trying to get the license back and it's great to see that it will be back and even on the same property."
But first things first--no new casino here until voters speak.
Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>