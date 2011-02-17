Lock Park declared "family friendly" during Mardi Gras

The following is a press release from the City of Lake Charles.

City Passes Resolution Declaring Lock Park "Family Friendly Zone"

On Wednesday, the Lake Charles City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution declaring Lock Park a "Family Friendly Zone" during the 2011 Mardi Gras parade activities.

The resolution prohibits the possession, consumption or sale of alcoholic beverages within Lock Park and also prohibits parking within the grounds of the park during this year's Mardi Gras parades.

Said John Cardone, City Administrator:

"We want to reassure everyone that Lock Park, as well as all the other parks within our City, will continue to provide a family friendly atmosphere during Mardi Gras festivities. We encourage families to visit the parks during Mardi Gras and have an enjoyable and memorable time."

Another government agency providing an alcohol free location is the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The parish is sponsoring an alcohol and tobacco-free, safe place for children and teenagers to enjoy Mardi Gras on Tuesday, March 8, noon to 5 p.m., on Ryan St. between Pujo and Kirby St.

