Halfway house escapee arrested

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On February 16, at around 4:00 p.m., a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a car at Highway 171 and E. Telephone Road in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation.

The deputy discovered the passenger, Brandt L. Brossette, 24, 2425 Mark Lane, Moss Bluff, was the person who escaped from a halfway house located on Canvasback Street in Lake Charles at the end of December 2010.

After the deputy received written consent from the driver, Kayla M. Fisher, 21, 1295 Idlebrook Lane, Moss Bluff, a search of the car was conducted. During the search, marijuana was recovered from the floorboard of the car as well as a small amount of marijuana in Brossette's clothing.

Both were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Brossette was charged with escape and possession of marijuana. Fisher was charged with harboring a fugitive and possession of marijuana.

Brossette was originally arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center in September 2008 and charged with 2 counts of simple burglary. He was released in October 2010 into a work release program before going to the halfway house.

Judge Michael Canaday set Fisher's bond at $17,500; and no bond has been set for Brossette.

Sr. Cpl. Casey Lafargue and Deputy Adam Tate are the arresting deputies.