Halfway house escapee arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Halfway house escapee arrested

Brandt Brossette (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Brandt Brossette (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Kayla Fisher (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Kayla Fisher (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On February 16, at around 4:00 p.m., a deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a car at Highway 171 and E. Telephone Road in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation. 

The deputy discovered the passenger, Brandt L. Brossette, 24, 2425 Mark Lane, Moss Bluff, was the person who escaped from a halfway house located on Canvasback Street in Lake Charles at the end of December 2010. 

After the deputy received written consent from the driver, Kayla M. Fisher, 21, 1295 Idlebrook Lane, Moss Bluff, a search of the car was conducted.  During the search, marijuana was recovered from the floorboard of the car as well as a small amount of marijuana in Brossette's clothing.

Both were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.  Brossette was charged with escape and possession of marijuana.  Fisher was charged with harboring a fugitive and possession of marijuana. 

Brossette was originally arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center in September 2008 and charged with 2 counts of simple burglary.  He was released in October 2010 into a work release program before going to the halfway house.

Judge Michael Canaday set Fisher's bond at $17,500; and no bond has been set for Brossette.

Sr. Cpl. Casey Lafargue and Deputy Adam Tate are the arresting deputies.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly