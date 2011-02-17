Woman arrested for alleged cruelty to a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities arrested a Lake Charles woman after their investigation revealed she allegedly hit a 14-year-old with a piece of PVC pipe.

On February 15, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint about 34-year-old Lashawnda R. Pitre of Lake Charles. The complaint stated that Pitre was physically abusing a 14-year-old family member.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where numerous bruises, whelps and lacerations to his body were reportedly discovered.

Authorities say after further investigation, Pitre confirmed the allegations and disclosed to detectives she had used a piece of PVC pipe to hit the child.

Pitre was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She was charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

A judge set her bond at $1,000.

