Creative Casinos "Mojito Pointe" chosen by Gaming Control Board - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Creative Casinos "Mojito Pointe" chosen by Gaming Control Board

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board voted Thursday morning to choose Creative Casinos LLC, who plans to build Mojito Pointe next to the L'Auberge du Lac Casino in Lake Charles, as their choice to be the recipient of the state's fifteenth gaming license.

The board voted unanimously to approve the project submitted by Creative Casinos, owned by former Pinnacle Entertainment chairman Dan Lee, on Thursday morning. One board member abstained from the vote.

Lee's $400 million project beat out a $167 million proposal for a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles and a $145 million proposal for a casino in Jefferson Parish.

"I am impressed by the responsibility put on me by the gaming commission, for the fact that they have chosen me. We've got a lot of work ahead of us. I don't want to disappoint them. I don't want to disappoint the community. You have, kind of, mixed feelings. Hey, we won! Oh my God, we have to build it! And, we will. We're excited," said Dan Lee

A special election will have to be held in Calcasieu Parish to determine if voters will approve the addition of a new casino to the area. That issue will go before voters on April 30.

Lee says Mojito Pointe will open by the end of 2013, pending the outcome of the election.

Watch later editions of 7News and check kplctv.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved. The Associate Press contributed to this report.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly