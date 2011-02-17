Westlake boy inspires community while fighting cancer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake boy inspires community while fighting cancer

By Crystal Price - bio | email

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - A young boy from the lake area is fighting cancer while serving as a strong inspiration to the Westlake community.

Nine year-old Brennan Daigle of Westlake was diagnosed with embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma of the nasopharynx in October 2009. The third grader has undergone a series of chemotherapy treatment within the last year.

However, the tumor in his brain had mutated and increased in size by October 2010.

"It had seeded in the fluid so that is what will potentially take his life," said Kristy Daigle, Brennan's mother.

However, Brennan is not allowing the cancer fight get him down.

"He's very strong," said K. Daigle. "He never quits and he never gives up."

Brennan still attends Western Heights Elementary in Westlake as often as possible. Recently the cancer patient was given the chance to attend Westlake High School for a day and participate in the high school sporting events.

"I got to go to the pep rally and dress out with the team," said Brennan.

Students and players at the high school were all touched by Brennan's story and high spirits at the game last week.

"He's an inspiration to the whole Westlake High School," said Jacory Washington, a student at Westlake High School.

Brennan said his main source of strength is based on his favorite Bible passage.

"I always turn to Philippians 4:13 because it helps give me strength and faith," said Brennan.

The other students and teachers at Western Heights Elementary have begun wearing bracelets and T-shirts in support of Brennan.

"I used to be one of these people that would say I wish this day would be over, even I wish this month would be over," said Daigle. "Now that time's slipping away, I wish it would stand still. I gain strength from him and strength from God to make it through."

Brennan said that with each day that he lives he hopes to inspire everyone with the same strength.

"I'm going through a lot and I had some rough times and good times, but through the bad times I have good faith," said B. Daigle.

For more information on Brennan Daigle's fight against cancer, click on "Brennan's Brigade" to the right.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

