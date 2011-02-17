The state's last gaming license, where will it go?

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana officials are awaiting word from the Louisiana's Gaming Control Board on where the state's 15th gaming license will be assigned.

The Board is expected to vote during a meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Just last week, Board members heard the results of a study by state police that said the proposed areas are all suitable to get the license.

Creative Casinos is one of two companies that wants to build in Lake Charles. It would put the Mojito Pointe Casino next to L'Auberge du Lac.

The Saint Gabriel Downs company wants to bring a Hard Rock Casino to the Lake Charles lakefront.

Penn National Gaming wants to try out the market in southeast Louisiana. The company hopes to put its Hollywood Casino on the Harvey Canal near New Orleans.

The gaming control board will meet Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in Baton Rouge.

