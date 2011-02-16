Protect, serve, and be nice?

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is an issue that gets attention all over the country. Do police officers need to be nicer? Sgt. Krause with the Lake Charles Police department said they sometimes receive complaints about an officer being rude, but more often than not the serious attitude is for safety reasons.

"Often times an officer will operate in a sense of hyper-vigilance. This means they are hyper aware of what is going on around them, and may not be able to take in the nuances of the information that people are trying to say," said Sgt. Kraus with LCPD. "Sometimes we hear complaints that and officer did not portray himself as being courteous. Sometimes it is a legitimate complaint. But, more often than not it is because that officer is in a position of hyper awareness, and paying attention for survival."



