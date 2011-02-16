Lake Charles updated flood maps expected Friday

The following is a press release from the City of Lake Charles.

Reminder Regarding New City of Lake Charles

Digital Flood Insurance Rate Maps

The City of Lake Charles reminds citizens that on February 18 the new City of Lake Charles Digital Flood Insurance Rate Maps (DFIRMS) will replace the current flood maps, which are outdated and which were produced using earlier technology. The new maps can help residents make informed decisions about protecting their property from future flood losses.

Individuals can contact the City of Lake Charles Flood Plain Administrator at 337-491-1542 with questions regarding flood maps, building requirements, and insurance information.

