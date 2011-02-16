Home sewage inspection program receives committee approval

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Members of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Wastewater Committee have approved a new program to inspect home sewage systems in the parish. Committee members heard recommendations Wednesday regarding methods to ensure systems work properly.

The full police jury will still have to consider the program. If approved, parish officials expect the inspection program to be operations within three to four months.

Parish officials said the program will be funded with a 3 year grant from the Louisiana Dept. of Environmental Quality totaling $481,771. That includes a local share of $192,708, which will come from local property taxes already on the books. $289,063 comes from federal funds.

The program includes a citizens advisory committee that would work with the police jurors to update ordinance and provide citizen feedback.

The full police jury is expected to consider the program at Wednesday night's regular meeting.

