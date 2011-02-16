Jennings man accused of Acadia Parish burglary

CROWLEY, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is accused of playing a role in the theft of electrical wiring Wednesday from a residence near Crowley. Authorities with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office said Brandon D. Hanks, 21, of Jennings was arrested along with three other men after their vehicle became stuck on residential property near Faulk Road.

A deputy patrolling the area saw the vehicle bogged down on the property and determined the men inside had stripped wiring from a residential attic.

In addition to the burglary charge, Hanks faces three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and criminal damage to property. No bond had been set as of Wednesday afternoon. Others arrested were Quinton Hanks, 19, of Crowley; Kenneth W. Harrington Jr., 20, of Crowley; and Michael Dantone, 20, of Crowley.

The information came from a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

Wayne A. Melancon, Sheriff

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: Date: February 16, 2011

Two Church Point men have been arrested following an investigation into an Armed Robbery that occurred on December 12, 2010 at a residence on Maggie Lane near Church Point.

According to Sheriff Wayne Melancon arrest warrants were issued for Quincy Mouton, age 18 of A N Wilson Street, Church Point and Brandon Harper, age 21 of Edmonia Street, Church Point. Harper was charged with Armed Robbery and his bond was set at $10,000. Mouton was also charged with Armed Robbery and his bond was set at $50,000. Both remain in the Acadia Parish Jail.

Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon stated that his office is investigating the following incidents:

2/16/11

-Theft of crawfish on Zaunbrecher Road near Rayne.

-Theft of Samsung plasma television from a residence on Dove Street near Rayne.

-Theft of four television sets taken from a residence on Country Court near Evangeline.

-Theft of a purse from a motor vehicle on Hummingbird Lane near Rayne.

-Early Wednesday morning a deputy patrolling in the vicinity of Faulk Road near Crowley observed a vehicle bogged down on residential property. Upon speaking with the subjects and following a brief investigation, the deputy learned that they had broken into the residence and stripped the wiring from the attic.

Four male subjects were arrested at the scene:

Quinton Hanks, age 19 of Crowley

Criminal damage to property, simple burglary, possession of alcohol under 21.

Kenneth W. Harrington Jr., age 20 of Crowley

Criminal damage to property, simple burglary, possession of alcohol under 21.

Michael Dantone, age 20 of Crowley

Criminal damage to property, simple burglary, possession of alcohol under 21.

Brandon D. Hanks, age 21 of Jennings

Criminal damage to property, simple burglary, possession of alcohol under 21 & three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

No bond has been set.

02/15/11

-Burglary of a shop at a residence on Finrock near Crowley. According to deputies a neighbor observed the male subject on the homeowner's property.

-Following the investigation into a domestic disturbance, deputies arrested George W. Guidry, age 57 of Wolf Point Cabins, Iota. He was booked in the Acadia Parish Jail with bond set at $1,000.

02/14/11

-Theft of an IESI trashcan from a residence on Cole Gully Road near Branch.

-Burglary of a residence on Domingue Road near Crowley. Home furnishings and appliance were taken.

Sheriff Melancon is asking anyone with information on these or any other incidents to contact the Sheriff's Office at 788-8700 or 911.

