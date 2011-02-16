Two Lake Charles men are arrested in an apparent burglary - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two Lake Charles men are arrested in an apparent burglary

Jerald Nickerson Jr: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Jerald Nickerson Jr: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Junior Schlesinger: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Junior Schlesinger: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On February 14, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a warehouse in Westlake regarding a report of a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived, they observed two men loading items from the warehouse into the bed of a truck.  Deputies located multiple items in the bed of the truck, including a pipe bender, a wheel balancer, and a vehicle bumper and tailgate.  The items are valued over $10,000.  In the cab of the truck deputies located a large set of bolt cutters which were used to cut the chain securing the fence around the warehouse. 

When questioned by detectives, Junior V. Schlesinger III, 21, 3514 East Roosevelt Street, Lake Charles, and Jerald G. Nickerson Jr., 21, 1309 N. Junior Street, Lake Charles, confirmed to entering the warehouse and stealing the items.  During the interview Nickerson also admitted to having marijuana on him and also in the truck. 

Both were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with simple burglary; theft over $1,500; theft under $500; and illegal carrying of weapons.  Nickerson was also charged with possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

All items were recovered and returned to the owner.        

Judge Wilford Carter set Schlesinger's bond at $5,000, and Nickerson's bond at $6,000.

CPSO Detective Darrell Fontenot is the lead investigator on this case.  CPSO Sr. Cpl. Tomas Juarez, Cpl. Scott Patch, Deputy Austin Peloquin, and Deputy Monte Gentry, were responding deputies on this case.

