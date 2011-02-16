Sulphur man arrested for car hopping

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Following a week long investigation, The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested 23-year-old Richard Trahan of Sulphur. Trahan is accused of going to unlocked cars and stealing items from inside on Ramoin Street in Sulphur.

Investigators say Trahan confirmed the allegations and he's been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He's charged with four counts simple burglary, four counts theft from a motor vehicle and for counts property damage. Bond is set at $52,500.

