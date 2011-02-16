Clothing prices expected to increase 10% in coming months

By Crystal Price - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The price Americans pay for clothing could increase up to 10 percent by the year's end as result of the rising costs of cotton.
The price of cotton has increased nearly 44 percent within the last year. Factors that contribute to this price surge include bad weather that's affected harvests and a ban of exports of cotton from India.
Lake area fabric shops are feeling the pinch as the price material has increased per yard in the last week.
"Our cottons have gone up a dollar a yard," said Pam Hall, a sales clerk with Lake Charles Sewing, Inc. "We've also noticed our synthetics have gone up as well."
Hall said shoppers can expect to pay for more expensive clothing at the store later this year if the pattern continues.
"It's costing us more and of course that goes to the retail side," said Hall. "So consumers going to have to pay more to get it."
Lake area consumers are looking for ways to save when it comes to purchasing clothes. Some have even started making their own clothes to save a buck.
"I think at fabric stores people are realizing that they can get more bang for their buck if they come in and buy fabric and make outfits," said Meloni Buller, a customer at Lake Charles Sewing Inc.
Hall added that consumers may want to purchase what they can now in order to stretch their dollars while they can.
"Definitely get what you can now while prices are still a little low," said Hall.
According to clothing analysts, consumers could see the highest surge in clothing prices since the price of clothing began falling almost a decade ago.
