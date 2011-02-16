Moss Bluff man arrested for Cyberstalking

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – 41-year-old Allen Mathes of Moss Bluff was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Detectives. He is charged with cyberstalking.

The arrest came after a complaint from a woman who claimed she had received two phone calls on her unlisted telephone number where a man made lewd sexual comments to her. Detectives say Mathes admitted to making the calls.

Mathes is currently a registered sex offender in Calcasieu Parish. He was convicted in February 1999 of sexual battery in Atoka, Tennessee. Due to this conviction, Mathes has a mandatory requirement to register as a sex offender while living in Louisiana. He was arrested November 2008 by the Sheriff's Office for failure to register.

Mathes bond is set at $10,000. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone victimized by harassing phone calls/threats similar in nature to this incident to contact the Sheriff's Office to file a report. Their number is 491-3605.

