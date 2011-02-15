Jeff Davis Parish robbery suspects captured after crash

WELSH (KPLC) - A crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning lead to the arrest of two robbery suspects and left a school on temporary lockdown. Jeff Davis Sheriff's authorities said a vehicle was involved in an accident between Welsh and Roanoke and two men were seen running away.

A dog tracking team from Allen Correctional was called to the area along with other agencies. Two men believed to be from the Houston area were taken into custody. Both are accused of robbing a home in Roanoke earlier in the day.

During the search for the two men, the Welsh-Roanoke Junior High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The two suspects were identified as, Fransico Camacho, Age 39 and Cruz Martinez, Age 22, both of Houston, Texas.

Police say the accident came after an armed robbery at a residence on Sandyhill Road in Roanoke, La. Jeff Davis Sheriff's officials said the robbery victim followed Camacho and Martinez as they fled the home. $7,700 in cash and 4 semi-automatic handguns were recovered from the pair.

The following is a press release from the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office:

PRESS RELEASE

Tuesday, February 15, 2011

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Ricky Edwards

At approximately 1010 hrs the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office received a call regarding an automobile accident in the I-10 median @ MP59, with two male subjects fleeing the accident scene traveling north by foot carrying backpacks. A search was done of the vehicle and surrounding areas by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office and the Allen Parish Correctional Dog tracking team. Both suspects were located in a field near Pecan Orchard and Compton Roads. Also assisting in the capture of the suspects were the Louisiana State Police and the Jennings Police Department.

