Jeff Davis Parish robbery suspects captured after crash

WELSH (KPLC) - A crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning lead to the arrest of two robbery suspects and left a school on temporary lockdown. Jeff Davis Sheriff's authorities said a vehicle was involved in an accident between Welsh and Roanoke and two men were seen running away.
A dog tracking team from Allen Correctional was called to the area along with other agencies. Two men believed to be from the Houston area were taken into custody. Both are accused of robbing a home in Roanoke earlier in the day.
During the search for the two men, the Welsh-Roanoke Junior High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
The two suspects were identified as, Fransico Camacho, Age 39 and Cruz Martinez, Age 22, both of Houston, Texas.
Police say the accident came after an armed robbery at a residence on Sandyhill Road in Roanoke, La. Jeff Davis Sheriff's officials said the robbery victim followed Camacho and Martinez as they fled the home. $7,700 in cash and 4 semi-automatic handguns were recovered from the pair.
The following is a press release from the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office:
PRESS RELEASE
Tuesday, February 15, 2011
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Ricky Edwards
At approximately 1010 hrs the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office received a call regarding an automobile accident in the I-10 median @ MP59, with two male subjects fleeing the accident scene traveling north by foot carrying backpacks. A search was done of the vehicle and surrounding areas by the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office and the Allen Parish Correctional Dog tracking team. Both suspects were located in a field near Pecan Orchard and Compton Roads. Also assisting in the capture of the suspects were the Louisiana State Police and the Jennings Police Department.
The two suspects were identified as, Fransico Camacho, Age 39 of Houston, Texas and Cruz Martinez, Age22 of Houston, Texas.
The accident ended up being about an armed robbery that occurred at a residence on Sandyhill Road in Roanoke, La. The victim of the armed robbery followed the suspects causing the auto accident on I-10.
$7,700.00 cash and 4 semi-automatic handguns were recovered from the suspects at the time of there capture.
As a precaution the Welsh/Roanoke Junior High School was put on lock down for safety reason until the capture was complete.
###
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon.More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>