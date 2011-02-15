Unloaded gun discovered in Sulphur school

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - A student at Sulphur High's ninth grade campus is being questioned by authorities after bringing an unloaded gun to campus. The weapon was discovered around 1 p.m. Tuesday, after authorities say he showed it to friends.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's authorities said students on campus were not in any danger and no lockdown was ordered. It's not yet known if the student was taken into custody or what kind of gun was found.

Authorities said the weapon was discovered inside a backpack.