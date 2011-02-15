Fire at local diner sends one to the hospital

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A fire at a local diner sends one person to the hospital. It happened at PG's Diner just as the lunch hour was starting up. We're told it was a grease fire in the kitchen that got out of control. According to patrons, the manager tried to fend the fire off with fire extinguishers until Lake Charles firefighters could arrive. One customer says the manager likely saved the diner from going up in flames.

"The fire started at one of the friers. Grease would bubble up and shoot up more flames with it. And one of the guys sitting next to me said I think there is a fire in the kitchen. I got up and looked and they were spraying with the fire extinguishers and every time he would spray it would shoot up more smoke and the whole building was smoked out in five minutes. It was terrible. Everybody was freaking out - trying to get the manager out of the kitchen, but he wouldn't move. He was just trying to get the fire out," said Kelley Daigle.

The manager was taken to a local hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Smoke damage was contained to the inside of the building.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.