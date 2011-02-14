Police: Fake money circulating around Sulphur

Sulphur Police looking for woman on the right side of this store surveillance video. Police say woman passed off a fake $100 bill last week.

Serial number from a fake $100 bill that was passed off last week.

SULPHUR, La (KPLC-TV) – Sulphur Police are searching for a woman who passed off fake money to a local automobile supply store last week.

Sulphur detectives tell 7 News that a young Caucasian woman walked into the NAPA auto parts store, located on Beglis Parkway, on Thursday and purchased two windshield wipers.

KPLC 7 News was provided with surveillance video of the woman from the store's owner.

The video shows the woman handing over money to pay for the wipers and casually walking out the front door.

The owner of the store took the $100 bill to his bank and discovered that the money was counterfeit.

The next day, the bank reported receiving two more fake $100 bills, with the same serial number as the one passed at NAPA.

Detectives ran the bill's serial number ( L 24474152 A) through the U.S. Secret Service and found out counterfeit $100 bills, identical to the one in Sulphur, had been passed off 19 times in the last month, mainly in central Texas near Austin.

Because of that, authorities aren't sure if the woman who walked into NAPA last week is from Southwest Louisiana.

"[She's] probably not from around here based on that alone," said Sulphur Police Detective Lane Matte. "She did not appear to be concerned about the camera. She did not appear to be concerned about how much time she spent in the store. She was very relaxed."

Detective Matte expects more fake money to surface around the parish in the next few days.

Local merchants are urged to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sulphur Police Detectives Division at (337)527-4550.

HOW TO SPOT FAKE MONEY

