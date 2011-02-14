St. Louis Girls Advance to State Semifinals

Lake Charles - The three-time defending State Champions for St. Louis shutout Loyola Prep to advance to the State Division Semifinals 2-0 Monday afternoon at the McNeese State Women's Soccer Complex. The Saints were led by Amber Doiron who scored the game winner mid-way through the first half.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.