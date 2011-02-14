Singing valentine

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - They call themselves the "Piano Keys", and with four voices of harmony a local barbershop quartet made certain to make Valentines Day even sweeter for some well deserving ladies. Area bosses arranged to have the barbershop quartet show up with roses for the ladies, and a song to go with it.

"Valentines Day is just a simple holiday, but it's a time to show a little expression of love and appreciation," said Rick McGuirt.

"It's great. They obviously get embarrassed. They say 'I'm going to kill him, I'm going to kill him!', but they love it," said Jim Klepzig, with Piano Keys.



