Oak Park Dental continues Valentine's tradition

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A lot of people are smiling on this Valentine's Day, but none more than the patients who received free services at Oak Park Dental. For the ninth year in a row Oak Park Dental opened its doors and heart to help Lake Area residents in need.

"Today we are getting a lot of people out of pain," said Dr. James McGee. "It's our gift to the community."

First come, first serve - the line to get free dental work started on Sunday.

"I passed by here yesterday about three in the afternoon and there was people at my front door wanting to get in line and make sure they were going to get taken care of ... But we see everybody," said Dr. Harry Castle.

From cavities to extractions and cleanings galore, the staff at Oak Park does it all with a smile.

"We just let them come in and tell us what they want and we do it for them and try to make them happy... Because that is what Valentine's Day is all about," said Castle.

This is Dr. Brody Miller's first Oak Park Valentine's. He said despite the long lines, the experience has been rewarding.

"You can see the gratitude in their eyes. Just very happy to get out of pain. Some people just have big gaps or big holes in their teeth - for aesthetic reasons want to take care of," said Miller.

"They all say thank you very much when they leave," said McGee. "We'll keep doing it because they are always so appreciative."

The staff at Oak Park Dental expected to see more than 200 patients.

