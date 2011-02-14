Daughter allegedly killed father in family fight

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA.(KPLC) -It was here in a wooded area of DeRidder where a just before ten at night a family dispute turned deadly. It happened at 316 Dick Allen Street at this home where 24 year old Ashlee Simmons allegedly shot killed her 60 year old father John Simmons.

John Gott is DeRidder police chief. "It was a dispute between the family members in the house: Ashlee's mother, her two brothers, also present in the house was Ashlee's infant child. During the dispute Ashlee retrieved a pistol and ended up shooting her father."

The investigation is still underway but at this point the dispute seems to have had something to do with parenting. When asked what the dispute was about Gott said, "Basically at this point in time it seems to be about parenting skills or lack there off parenting skills with Ashlee."

John Simmons was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital here. The body was set to Lake Charles for autopsy.

He was a carpenter for the Beauregard Parish School Board maintenance department. Superintendent Timothy Cooley says their thoughts and prayers are with the family. "Mr. Simmons was a valuable employee. He worked in our maintenance department. He'd been with us ten plus years. We are deeply saddened by the loss of him in our department. "

Ashlee Simmons is being held in jail with bond set at $750,000

The case will likely be presented to a Beauregard Parish Grand Jury after the police investigation is finished.

Ashlee Simmons infant' is in protective custody.

