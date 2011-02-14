CPSO arrests two people for fraudulent sales of mobile homes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO arrests two people for fraudulent sales of mobile homes

Amber Thomas: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Amber Thomas: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Donald McDaniel: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Donald McDaniel: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested two people in connection with a string of fraudulent sales of mobile homes that occurred between November 2010 - January 2011.

On January 10, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a complaint regarding the fraudulent sale of a mobile home.   When interviewing the victim, she explained to detectives that she had found a mobile home for sale listed in a local paper by A&M Enterprises.  The victim gave Donald L. McDaniel, 48, 3113 North Hwy 171, Moss Bluff, owner of A&M Enterprises, a check of $16,630 for the purchase of the mobile home.  When McDaniel did not deliver the mobile home she purchased, she filed a complaint with CPSO.

A two month investigation revealed McDaniel, along with A&M Enterprises' employee, Amber P. Thomas, 43, 2409 Williams Road, Westlake, were fraudulently selling and collecting money on repossessed mobile homes that did not belong to them.

During the investigation, three additional victims contacted CPSO detectives with the same complaint.  Between the four victims, a total of over $82,000 was reported stolen. 

On February 2, McDaniel was arrested in Conway, South Carolina, on an active warrant from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office regarding the four counts of fraudulent sales, and is awaiting extradition back to Calcasieu Parish.

On February 10, Thomas was arrested in Iowa, LA on an outstanding warrant stemming from the fraudulent sales.  She was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of theft over $1,500.

Judge Ritchie set Thomas' bond at $200,000.

CPSO Detective Edward Curol is the lead investigator on this case

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly