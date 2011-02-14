CPSO arrests two people for fraudulent sales of mobile homes

The following is a press release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested two people in connection with a string of fraudulent sales of mobile homes that occurred between November 2010 - January 2011.

On January 10, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a complaint regarding the fraudulent sale of a mobile home. When interviewing the victim, she explained to detectives that she had found a mobile home for sale listed in a local paper by A&M Enterprises. The victim gave Donald L. McDaniel, 48, 3113 North Hwy 171, Moss Bluff, owner of A&M Enterprises, a check of $16,630 for the purchase of the mobile home. When McDaniel did not deliver the mobile home she purchased, she filed a complaint with CPSO.

A two month investigation revealed McDaniel, along with A&M Enterprises' employee, Amber P. Thomas, 43, 2409 Williams Road, Westlake, were fraudulently selling and collecting money on repossessed mobile homes that did not belong to them.

During the investigation, three additional victims contacted CPSO detectives with the same complaint. Between the four victims, a total of over $82,000 was reported stolen.

On February 2, McDaniel was arrested in Conway, South Carolina, on an active warrant from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office regarding the four counts of fraudulent sales, and is awaiting extradition back to Calcasieu Parish.

On February 10, Thomas was arrested in Iowa, LA on an outstanding warrant stemming from the fraudulent sales. She was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with four counts of theft over $1,500.

Judge Ritchie set Thomas' bond at $200,000.

CPSO Detective Edward Curol is the lead investigator on this case