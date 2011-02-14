DeRidder woman accused of killing her father

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder Police have arrested 24-year-old Ashlee Simmons for allegedly shooting her father, 60-year-old John Simmons.

DeRidder Police Chief John Gott says the shooting happened around 9:50 last night during an apparent domestic dispute at 316 Dick Allen Street. Chief Gott says during the dispute Ashlee Simmons used a 22 caliber pistol and shot her father. John Simmons was declared dead on arrival at Beauregard Memorial Hospital.

Also in the home at the time of the shooting were Ashlee Simmons' mother, two brothers and her infant child. The child has been taken into protective custody.

Ashlee Simmons is charged with 2nd degree murder and is being held at the Beauregard Parish Jail.

