By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – Are we nearing the end of the world?

It's a question that has been pondered from one generation to the next.

But given recent events like war, disasters, turbulent weather and the mysterious mass death of birds and fish across the globe, it has become easy for many to believe that the end of the world is right around the corner.

Some believe the world will end in 2012, when the Mayan Calendar ends. Others believe the world will end on May 21st of this year, as posted on a billboard near Iowa.

Pastor David Holder of the First Baptist Church of Sulphur, said there is no way of knowing when the world will end.

"There are those who have said it always, since the times of Christ that the end was coming," said Holder. "Jesus himself said that no man knows the day or the hour that He would return."

While Holder says man does not know when the world will end, he does believe the world is on the brink of a major event.

"I really believe there is coming, some final conflict," he said.

Holder said when the world does end, people shouldn't be fearful.

"I think the best thing is to just be prepared for the end," said Holder. "The best way to be prepared is to know Christ as your Savior."

