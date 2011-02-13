Lake Charles man arrested for 5 counts of attempted murder

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - 79-year-old Lawrence Lewis is currently booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center with 5 counts of attempted first degree murder. Lake Charles Police arrested Lewis while investigating a disturbance on Warren Street.

The responding officer says that while she spoke with witnesses, Lewis came out of the home with a handgun. Allegedly Lewis then pointed the weapon at the police officer and the four witnesses, which included two juveniles. The report says Lewis tried to fire the gun three times, but the weapon malfunctioned for unknown reasons and did not fire.

"He didn't really seem like himself. I just couldn't really believe that he did this. I was shocked. I was really taken by it," said his son, Zavier Lewis.

The officer arrested Lewis and besides his 5 counts of attempted first degree murder charges, he's also charged with aggravated burglary. His bond is set at $525,000.

