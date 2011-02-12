Krewe de la Noblesse gets the ball rolling

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Krewes from across the lake area fill the Lake Charles Civic Center throughout the month of February as they each celebrate their annual Mardi Gras ball.

The annual carnival ball is a significant highlight of Mardi celebrations for the krewes as they edge closer to Fat Tuesday.

The Mardi Gras ball features the handing over of royalty among the krewe members for the next year. Each ball features a special theme and heavy planning from the krewe members.

The Krewe de la Noblesse held their annual ball on Saturday with a "peace, love and noblesse" theme. Krewe members said they were responsible for creating all decorations for the event.

"We have several teams that work all year long planning and getting it ready," said Leo Reddoch, captain for Krewe de la Noblesse.

Reddoch added that the most expensive and time consuming part of the ball are the extravagant costumes.

"What makes a great costume is a lot of 'bling,'" said Mary Anne Holmes, the 2010 queen for the Krewe de la Noblesse.

Krewe member Keith Powell chose a tunic costume for this year's ball where he would be crowned the 2011 king for the krewe.

"I chose this kind of costume so that when the light hits it, the costume will really sparkle," said Keith Powell, the reigning king for the Krewe de la Noblesse.

Krewe members added that their favorite part of the Mardi Gras ball is celebrating the carnival season with friends.

"I think it's great because we meet such wonderful people," said Holmes. "We have met such wonderful friends over the years in this krewe."

Saturday's event was the 26th annual Mardi Gras ball for the Krewe de Noblesse. The group will select the theme for next year's ball in the next couple of weeks.

