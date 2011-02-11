Lake Charles man arrested after rolling meth lab discovered

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - On Friday morning, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after they discovered a rolling meth lab on Country Club Road in Lake Charles.

Around 8 a.m. Friday morning, deputies were dispatched to 2141 Country Club Road in reference to a complaint regarding a man sleeping in a truck parked outside of a mobile home.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they detected a strong odor coming from the truck.

Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force arrived at the scene and discovered several chemicals inside the truck that are consistent with the creation or operation of a clandestine lab. A Haz-Mat team was called to dismantle and clean up the rolling meth lab.

32-year-old John. P. Allee was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab, prohibited acts schedule IV and prohibited acts schedule II.

