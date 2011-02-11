Lake Charles man arrested for sex crime

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man and his mother were arrested on Wednesday after an investigation that goes back to the year 2009 involving a complaint that the man acted inappropriately with a 5-year-old.

Back in 2009, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding 42-year-old James Anderson that said he acted inappropriately with a 5-year-old. It was also alleged that Anderson's mother, 62-year-old Rita Sonnier of Iowa had knowledge of the acts, but failed to report the incidents.

At the time, there was limited information, so no arrests were made and the case remained open. In January 2010, CPSO detectives received new information. With the new info, detectives were able to move the case forward.

On Wednesday, both Anderson and Sonnier were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Anderson is facing charges related to inappropriate acts with a juvenile. Sonnier was charged with accessory after the fact.

A judge set Anderson's bond at $30,000 and Sonnier's bond at $10,000.

