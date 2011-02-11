Moss Bluff woman arrested for cruelty to a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Moss Bluff woman after they say she admitted to physically assaulting an 11-year-old child.

On February 8, the CPSO received a complaint alleging 46-year-old Maureen Carrier of Moss Bluff physically assaulted an 11-year-old.

The investigation reportedly revealed the victim had numerous bruises and belt marks on his back, arms and legs.

Carrier reportedly confirmed the allegations to detectives, and she was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She was charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

A judge set her bond at $25,000.

