Troopers discover 47 pounds of pot during I-10 stop

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

This morning, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D stopped a 2010 Dodge Avenger for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 39 between Lake Charles and Iowa in Calcasieu Parish.

Permission to search the vehicle was obtained and approximately 47.5 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $47,500 was located inside the trunk.

After an interview with State Police detectives, troopers arrested the driver, 30-year-old Shanavia White of Mobile, Alabama, and charged her with displaying a switched license plate and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Troopers also arrested 46-year-old Leon Rembert of Mobile, Alabama, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both individuals were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.