Iowa leads parish in population growth

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

IOWA, LA (KPLC-TV) – According to the U.S. Census, Iowa was the fastest growing city in Calcasieu Parish over the last ten years, adding more than 330 residents.

The town's population rose from 2,663 to 2,996, an eleven percent increase.

The town even added more new residents than Lake Charles, a much bigger city.

"It's a great place to live," said Iowa Mayor Carol Ponthieux. "It's not as high-paced as your larger cities like Lake Charles. We're more relaxed, an easy way of life."

Ponthieux said Iowa's growth can be attributed to its cheap housing and its close proximity to I-10 and Lake Charles.

With the exception of Lake Charles, Iowa was the only community in Calcasieu Parish to show an increase in population.

