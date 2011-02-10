Jury finds Bryce Perkins guilty of second degree murder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A jury has found Bryce Perkins guilty of the second degree murder of Daniel Gueringer at a Fourth of July party back in 2009.

The jury returned the verdict around ten minutes after 5 p.m. Jurors were polled and they voted 10-2 to convict Perkins of second degree murder.

Sentencing has been set for April 21 at 1 p.m.

Testimony began on Monday and closing arguments ended Thursday. The jury began their deliberations around 1 p.m. Thursday.

