Couple arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish couple was arrested after they allegedly admitted to physically assaulting a juvenile.

On Wednesday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding 42-year-old Criselda Wood of Lake Charles, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Gregory L. McDonald of DeQuincy. The complaint alleged that the two were physically assaulting an 11-year-old.

Authorities say the two confirmed the allegations to detectives. Both Wood and McDonald were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They were charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

A judge set bond for each at $5,000.

