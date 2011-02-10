Roanoke man arrested for sexual battery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Roanoke man was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say he had inappropriate sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint back in January alleging 39-year-old Lonnie S. Thibodeaux of Roanoke had inappropriate sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl in Lake Charles.

After a three week long investigation, authorities arrested Thibodeaux - a registered sex offender in Jeff Davis Parish - at his home in Roanoke on Tuesday.

He was transported and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with one count of sexual battery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.