Sulphur man arrested for possession of child porn

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man was arrested on Thursday after authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office say they searched his home and found a home computer containing child porn.

In January, the CPSO Vice Division began an investigation of possible child pornography being on a computer owned by 37-year-old Andrew J. Grigsby of Sulphur.

On Thursday, CPSO Vice detectives and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search of Grigsby's house. They say they found a home computer that contained child pornography videos.

Grigsby was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with possession of child pornography.

A judge set his bond at $25,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.