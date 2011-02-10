Lake Charles woman arrested for stealing credit card

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles, LA – On February 7, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a complaint regarding theft of a credit card after the victim noticed his card was missing.

On February 8, detectives arrested Megan A. Heard, 24, of Lake Charles, an acquaintance of the victim, in connection with the credit card theft. Detectives located Heard at a home in north Lake Charles where she was interviewed and given consent to search her vehicle where several checks belonging to the victim were found.

Heard confirmed to detectives she had stolen the credit card, along with multiple checks, and the victim's social security card when she was staying at the victim's house.

She was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with unauthorized use of an access card $1500 and over; theft under $500; and illegal possession of stolen property.