Hundreds of dead birds discovered in Lake Charles

By Brandon Richards - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC-TV) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is trying to figure out what caused the death of hundreds of birds in south Lake Charles.

The birds were discovered on Thursday morning.

More than 100 birds were scattered across Lake Street between Gauthier and Tank Farm Road; another hundred were found on Lincoln Road, about a mile away.

Kori Legleu, a biologist with Wildlife and Fisheries, identified the birds as Tree Swallows, a kind of bird that travels in tight flocks.

Legleu said the birds, which are common in Southwest Louisiana, were likely flying erratically when some of them were struck by passing vehicles.

"It could be a lot of things," said Legleu. "There are a multitude of reasons why we have bird die-offs and it happens almost every year. Most of the time, people don't hear about it. It's not anything I think the public should be concerned over."

Officials are awaiting the results of a necropsy, a bird autopsy, to know for sure.

The preliminary results should be in, in about a week.

The final results are expected in a few weeks.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.